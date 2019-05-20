LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 01: Colin Miller #6 of the Vegas Golden Knights keeps his eye on the puck along the glass in the first period of a game against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on April 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Welcome back to another edition of NHL Rumours, where we provide you with a one-stop spot for all the biggest NHL rumours from the league’s top sources. The season is coming to an end as the Boston Bruins have already punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final. They await the winner of the Western Conference battle between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues. As those teams still fight for Lord Stanley’s Cup, the other 28 teams are trying to make their off-season plans in order to set themselves up to be in that position next season. Today we have rumours from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks and the Colorado Avalanche.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumour: On TSN 1050’s Leafs Lunch, Bob McKenzie was asked the question of whether or not the Toronto Maple Leafs could target defenceman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights. McKenzie goes on to say, Miller is one of about of dozen names who would make sense for the Leafs. He also mentions Chris Tanev as another name.

Analysis: Miller was rumoured to be on the Leafs radar last off-season and as McKenzie states, has fallen out of favour in Vegas. Miller found himself a healthy scratch multiple times last season. There are ties between Miller and general manager Kyle Dubas as well. Dubas was the GM of the Sault St. Marie Greyhounds while Miller played his junior hockey there. Miller provides a cheaper quality option for the Leafs right side as he’s under contract for the next two seasons at an affordable $3.8 million.

The other player mentioned was Chris Tanev, who was also rumoured to the Leafs at multiple times last season. Tanev brings a different style of game than Miller as he doesn’t provide a whole lot of offence. However, he is a capable puck mover for the right side who plays a solid defensive game. Tanev’s contract ends at the end of next season. It would cost the Leafs about 600k extra on the cap for his services as compared to Miller.

Nashville Predators

Rumour: Pierre LeBrun states is his latest article for the Athletic that Nashville Predators general manager David Poile will be active this off-season. In the article, Poile states that he will be looking to upgrade the teams secondary scoring and powerplay.



David Poile sees a window that’s still open to win. But the Nashville Predators GM knows he needs to try and make changes. He’s been bold before. And he may be again this summer. My column: https://t.co/mTyOjpAcX7 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 20, 2019

Analysis: As soon as the word trade comes up with the Nashville Predators everyone assumes it will be P.K. Subban. While it very well could be Subban, who carries a large $9 million cap hit for the next three seasons, LeBrun mentions other names who could be potentially moved. Names such as Mikael Granlund, Craig Smith, Kyle Turris or Nick Bonino could potentially be on the move as well. The team is expected to take a run at unrestricted free agent Matt Duchene this off-season. In order to do that they will certainly need to move some players to create space. Predators captain Roman Josi is also due for an extension. He will command a massive raise from his $4 million he makes at the moment. It’s surely going to be a busy off-season for Poile.

San Jose Sharks

Rumour: On May 16th, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston was asked his thoughts on Erik Karlsson‘s next contract and if he believed Karlsson would get to free agency. Johnston states that he believes Karlsson will be this year’s, John Tavares. Johnston doesn’t believe Karlsson will sign an extension in San Jose and lists the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning as the front runners for his services.



Analysis: Johnston states that the Karlsson family has had a tough time adjusting to San Jose with his wife being from Ottawa. So he really doesn’t think Karlsson will be signing an extension in San Jose.

If Karlsson does, in fact, hit the open market, there will be no shortage of suitors for his services. Karlsson is one of the leagues top defencemen. However, he is expected to command a similar contract to the $11 million AAV Drew Doughty signed last July 1st. That number is easily attainable by the New York Rangers, who are currently in a rebuild. However, it’s hard to believe the Tampa Bay Lightning could possibly get Karlsson to fit given their cap situation and having to sign Brayden Point this year and Andrei Vasilevskiy next year. There would have to be a lot of moving parts to make that deal work. With this news, it seems Karlsson is going to take his time with this decision. He will look at all aspects and make the best possible life choice that suits him and his family.

Colorado Avalanche

Rumour: Last week in our rumour report we took a look at the rumour that stated Joe Sakic was going to be very active this off-season looking to upgrade his offence. This week we look at the potential targets for Sakic as reported in an article by Sportsnet’s Rory Boylen. Boylen lists Mats Zuccarello, Gustav Nyquist and Anders Lee as the forwards which Sakic may set his sights on.

Analysis: All these players would greatly help improve the secondary scoring for a team who are often referred to as a one-line team. Of these players, Lee would be the best fit. The club could use another solid goal scorer for the second line. However, it’s hard to see the Islanders captain leave Long Island. Another Islander, however, Jordan Eberle, could be a potential match for the Avalanche. Multiple sources have stated Eberle is not expected to be back with the Islanders next season.

