SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 25: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs competes in the Honda NHL Accuracy Shooting during the 2019 SAP NHL All-Star Skills at SAP Center on January 25, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week the Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy.

The guys are back with a very busy week ahead of them. They start by jumping into the biggest news of the week. That being the Auston Matthews contract. Auston Matthews Contract was 5 years at an AAV of 11.634. Twitter didn’t seem to like it, but did the guys? Alex had some mixed feelings on the deal. However, Chace was on board with it.

Following the Auston Matthews contract, they took a look at some smaller trades. Brian Boyle and Cody McLeod. Alex and Chace were left scratching their heads a bit with this one. Wondering just what the Preds were thinking?

Next, they took a look at the insane Western Playoff picture and why every team is still in it. They ask themselves if it will actually be a seller’s market this year? Not a buyers one like what was once expected.

Finally, they look at why giving Sergei Bobrovsky a long-term deal would be a huge mistake. Chace is very perplexed on some teams rumoured interest and plans for him. See what he can’t quite wrap his head around about the deal. Tune in for all of this and more, with the MnM Hockey Podcast!

Who are Alex and Chace? Alex and Chace are both from Waterloo region in Ontario Canada. Both of them grew up playing hockey and shortly after fell in love with analyzing it. Chace is a noted Leafs and Penguins fan, while Alex is a die-hard Senators fan. You can find Alex’s work at LastWordOnHockey.com. You can find Chace’s work at hockeyandstuff.weebly.com.

