COLUMBUS, OH – SEPTEMBER 24: Nashville Predators center Emil Pettersson (65) looks on in the first period of a Preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Nashville Predators on September 24, 2017, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Arizona Cotoyes have acquired Emil Pettersson from the Nashville Predators in exchange for AHL forwards Laurent Dauphin and Adam Helewka.

Key Players

Dauphin and Helewka were both with the Tuscon Roadrunners at the time of the trade. Dauphin has some NHL experience and appeared in one game with Arizona this season. He owns three goals and one assist for four points in the league in 35 games. He’s been impressive in the AHL by posting 20 points in 34 games. Dauphin will most likely find himself with the team’s AHL affiliate in Milwaukee for the bulk of this season because the Predators have plenty of forwards.

Arizona acquired Helewka from the San Jose Sharks last summer, but hasn’t played in the NHL. He is currently second on the Roadrunners, with 31 points in 41 games. Helewka will likely join Dauphin and ride the season out with the Admirals.

Pettersson is having a strong season in the AHL, posting 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 49 games. The forward is waiver-exempt and carries a $742,500 cap hit. He’s currently on an entry-level contract that will expire at the end of this season, making him a restricted free agent.

What this means for the future

Dauphin and Helewka will probably continue their stints in the AHL. However, Pettersson could see NHL ice time. The Coyotes forward group is currently riddled with injuries. Brad Richardson, Nick Schmaltz, and Christian Dvorak are all hurt. Alex Galchenyuk was playing centre, but has moved to the wing. This could work to Pettersson’s advantage and give him a chance to make his NHL debut.

