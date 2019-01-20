New York Rangers defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on January 6, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona.

It’s time for another batch of NHL trade rumours as we get closer to the Feb. 25 trade deadline. We look at the potential deals that have been speculated on in the media. Today’s rumours centre around the New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Nashville Predators.

All NHL trade rumours are taken from the original source and are subject to change.

New York Rangers

Rumour: Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that Kevin Shattenkirk’s recent return to form may garner some interest from teams. He really shined in the Rangers’ recent win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Column. On a revived Kevin Shattenkirk and the trade deadline. https://t.co/cKulGs1luV via @nypostsports — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) January 17, 2019

Analysis: The New Rochelle, New York native grew up a fan of the Rangers and it would be a blow to see him get dealt. However, Shattenkirk has struggled until recently. Getting his $6.65 million cap hit off the books would be huge for a rebuilding club.

He does have a modified no-trade clause of 10 teams that are off limits. Shattenkirk is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win no matter what uniform he dons.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Rumour: TSN’s Darren Dreger was on TSN 1050 Toronto talking about the trade market. Dreger said Jake Muzzin keeps popping up and the Los Angeles Kings want a first-rounder a prospect.

This was also speculated on Saturday night at Hockey Night in Canada. Alex Pietrangelo of the St. Louis Blues is a name that comes up a lot for the Leafs as well as the Philadelphia Flyers Radko Gudas.

The #MapleLeafs are looking to add to their blue line and might be willing to pay a premium price to do it.https://t.co/hKpgN4nx54 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 20, 2019

Analysis: The Maple Leafs are hesitant to give up assets in order to get a defender. General manager Kyle Dubas and the rest of the management group would need convincing to give up one of their young forwards. However, Toronto does need help on its blueline. Dubas is going to have to make a hard choice down the road if they want to go for it and compete with a team like the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nashville Predators

Rumours: Multiple Predators news sources have indicated that general manager David Poile is open to making a trade. He wants to wait to see a healthy lineup before making a move. Adam Vignan of The Tennessean reports that Nashville may want to beef up in the size department.

Part of David Poile on @1025TheGame about his deadline approach: “I want to see how we do tonight against Winnipeg. I want to see after the game if we’re feeling good about our team or we’re feeling that we have some weakness. The second part is I’d really like to get healthy.” — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) January 17, 2019

Analysis: The 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets was telling and there are some nervous Predators fans out there. Poile is very pragmatic but knows how to make a big deal. The name Wayne Simmonds keeps popping up thanks to his physical nature.

Another piece of news is prospect Dante Fabbro may join the club after his season at Boston University is over. He would be helpful on an already deep defensive group.

