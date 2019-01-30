GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 04: Austin Watson #51 of the Nashville Predators during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 4, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Predators 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Austin Watson of the Nashville Predators has once again been suspended. On Aug. 1, 2018, Watson was suspended for 27 games following a domestic assault charge. His sentence was later reduced to 11 in early October, ultimately serving a total of 18 games. Now the troubled player faces his second ban of the season. This time, it’s for alcohol abuse. On Jan. 29, he has been indefinitely suspended without pay.

Austin Watson has been placed in Stage 2 of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program because of alcohol abuse. He will be suspended without pay until cleared. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 29, 2019

Watson will once again have to watch the rest of his teammates charge toward the playoffs as he is suspended again. The NHL and NHLPA subsequently admitted him into Stage Two of the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Heath Program. Watson will be allowed to play once again as soon as he’s deemed fit to return. In response, the Predators released the following statement:

Statement from the Predators

“The Nashville Predators are saddened and disappointed for Austin Watson and his family as he enters the NHL / NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program for alcohol-related treatment. We are grateful for the NHL and NHLPA’s program and will cooperate in any way necessary as we continue to support Austin and his family as they go through this difficult time. Because of the personal nature of the Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program and our exclusive focus on Austin and his family’s well-being, there will be no further comment on this matter.”

Watson opens up

A mere 18 days prior, the 27-year-old publicly opened up about his mental health issues. The Michigan native posted a lengthy explanation to Instagram detailing his struggles with anxiety, depression, and alcoholism.

What’s next for Nashville

Watson has seven goals and six assists across 34 games this season. Nashville’s former first-round selection of 2010 has yet to eclipse 20 points in a season. Averaging 14:29 time on ice, they’ll surely miss their third line skater. With the trade deadline hurriedly approaching, they may look to acquire another depth right winger to replace Watson in his absence. Nevertheless, the Predators sit atop the Central Division, rolling towards another Stanley Cup run.

