The Nashville Predators have extended goaltender Pekka Rinne. They have signed Rinne to a two-year contract extension worth $10 million, or $5 million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season. Rinne was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Rinne has spent his entire 13-year NHL career with the Nashville Predators. He has a career save percentage of 0.919, a 2.37 goals-against-average, and his career record is 315-169-66. He was originally drafted in the 8th round, 258th overall of the 2004 NHL draft by the Predators.

So far this season is 4-1-0 with a 0.940 save percentage. Last season he went 42-13-4 with a 0.927 save percentage en route to winning the Vezina Trophy.

The contract consists of a no-movement clause and a limited no-trade clause where Rinne can submit a list of 10 teams he would accept a trade to. He is also 36-years-old while signing this, so it will count as a 35+ contract, meaning his cap hit will still carry through a buyout or retirement if either were to happen.

David Poile said this when announcing the contract extension, “Pekka Rinne has been the most impactful player our franchise has ever had, both on the ice as one of the NHL’s best goaltenders, and off the ice as a leader in the community.”

What This Means for the Future

This solidifies the Predators in net for the next two seasons locking up their starting goalie. Rinne has assured the team that he is the right choice with his elite play last season and the fact that it looks to continue this season with his hot start.

