Veteran winger Scott Hartnell announced his retirement from the NHL on his Twitter page this morning after 15 seasons. Hartnell was an unrestricted free agent this off-season but was told by the Nashville Predators that they would not be offering him a contract. Hartnell made the announcement on his twitter account.

During his 15-year NHL career, Hartnell played for the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets. He scored 327 goals and 380 assists for 707 career points in 1,249 NHL games. He made one all-star appearance in 2012. In 99 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Harnell scored 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 career playoff points.

Hartnell was originally drafted sixth overall in the 2001 NHL Draft by the Predators. Hartnell was also a part of the 2005 Canadian Team during the IIHF World Championships.

Last season he scored 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 62 games. He also added 82 minutes in penalties. He went pointless in four Stanley Cup Playoff games. His possession numbers were 51.1 percent Corsi-for with a relative Corsi of -1.0. Hartnell signed a one-year deal, $1 million dollar deal with the Predators in July 2017.

It’s unknown if Hartnell will try and get a management or coaching position with the Nashville Predators or another NHL team going forward. Hartnell not only started but finished his playing career with the Predators. He was best known for being a gritty player who went to the net and could put up 20-30 goals a season. Hartnell’s wife just had a baby which probably helped influence the decision to retire and spent more time with family.

Main Photo: ST. PAUL, MN – MARCH 24: Nashville Predators Left Wing Scott Hartnell (17) lines up during an NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators on March 24, 2018, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. The Wild defeated the Predators 4-1. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

