The NHL Department of Players Saftey announced that Nashville Predators right winger Ryan Hartman has been suspended for 1 game. This would be his first career suspension. He was fined $2,320.79 the maximum allowable under the CBA earlier this year for slashing Vegas Golden Knights forward Braden McNabb.

Ryan Hartman Suspended

Hartman has been suspended for _ games and fined $_ for an incident with Colorado Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg. During the 4:48 mark of the 3rd period of Game Four, Hartman delivered an illegal check to the head of Carl Soderberg. He was given a minor penalty for charging at the time of the hit.

This season Hartman had 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points. He also added 72 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -2.8 percent. His one goal during the Stanley Cup playoffs with the game winner in game two.

Over 4-year NHL career Hartman has played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. He has put up 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 career points in 162 games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 30th overall of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

What This Means for the Future

Hartman is currently playing on the fourth line centered by Mike Fisher. Expect Scott Hartnell to be inserted into the lineup during Hartmans’ absence. Hartnell had 13 goals and 11 assists for 24 points in 62 games this year. He also brings playoff experience to the lineup as he has played in 95 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He has 19 goals and 28 assists for 47 points during those games.

The Predators currently lead the series three games to one and will look to win the series Friday night in Nashville.

