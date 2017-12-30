The Nashville Predators announced on Saturday that forward Filip Forsberg is sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury. They have placed the star winger on injured reserve.

The 23-year-old Swedish winger left midway through the third period of Friday night’s loss to the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He has scored 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points so far this season and added 22 penalty minutes. His possession numbers were 58.3 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +13.3.

Forsberg has played his entire six-season NHL career with the Predators. Forsberg has put up 106 goals and 119 assists for 225 career points in 301 career games. He was drafted 11th overall in the first round of the 2012 NHL draft by the Washington Capitals. He was traded to the Predators as a part of the Martin Erat deal on April 3, 2013.

The Swedish sniper was the first player in the team history to reach 30 points in 30 games. Head coach Peter Laviolette stated the importance of the loss of his team’s top scorer to Predators beat reporter Adam Vingan of The Tennessean.

“I think everybody appreciates that he’s been one of our top scorers and one of our top players consistently year after year since he’s been here,” Laviolette said.

What This Means for the Future

Nashville will be without its leading scorer for at least the next three games, but he will be eligible to return on January 6th when the Predators go to California to face-off against the Los Angeles Kings.

Saturday’s game will be the first he’s missed since April 2013. Forsberg was only one of nine players to play every game since the start of the 2014-15 season according to Bob Waterman of the Elias Sports Bureau. He had played in 283 consecutive games before being put on injured reserve.

From the venerable @esbbob, Filip Forsberg was one of nine NHL players to appear in all of his team’s regular-season games since the start of the 2014-15 season. The others — Alzner, Doughty, Burns, Yandle, Cogliano, Kessel, Marleau and Daniel Sedin. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) December 30, 2017

The Predators have called up Frederick Gaudreau to fill the empty roster spot. P.K. Subban sits second on the team in points with 27.

