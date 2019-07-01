NEWARK, NJ – APRIL 08: Adam Pelech #50 of the New York Islanders scores at 2:48 of the second period against Keith Kinkaid #1 of the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on April 8, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to Eric Engels, The Montreal Canadiens will sign free agent goaltender Keith Kinkaid. Financial terms are expected to come once free agency officially opens at noon.

Hearing Keith Kinkaid to Montreal is likely, if not done. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 1, 2019

The Habs get a goaltender who has proven that he can be a reliable starter but will likely end up in a back-up role. Over his six-year NHL career, Kinkaid has made all 151 appearances with the New Jersey Devils. Kinkaid was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets but didn’t appear in any games with the club. He has put up a 64-55-17 career record in 151 career appearances with 132 career starts. He also has a 2.90 goals-against-average, .906 save percentage, and seven shutouts. Kinkaid put up an 0-2 record with a 5.88 goals-against-average and .804 save percentage in two games during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last season, Kinkaid played in 41 games with 38 starts for the Devils. He put up a 15-18-6 record with a 3.36 goals-against-average and .891 save percentage and three shutouts. His best season was during the 2017-18 season, when he put up a 26-10-3 record with a 2.77 goals-against-average, .913 save percentage and a shutout. He also has added three career assists.

Keith Kinkaid Looking to Return To a Solid Job

Since being traded in February from the Devils to the Blue Jackets Kinkaid never saw ice time in a Blue Jackets uniform. When he was acquired he was basically brought in to be the third goalie for the Jackets. This allowed the Jackets to give Sergei Bobrovsky some nights off before the Stanley Cup Playoffs started. Moving forward you can expect Kinkaid to be an important piece with his new team heading into next season. Hopefully, Kinkaid can bring out his game from the 2017-18 season and help provide some relief behind Carey Price.

