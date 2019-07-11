NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 05: Joel Armia #40 of the Montreal Canadiens reacts after scoring the winning goal in overtime against the New York Islanders at Barclays Center on November 5, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Canadiens won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have re-signed forward Joel Armia to a two-year contract worth $5.2 million or $2.6 million AAV. The contract carries him through the 2020-21 season when he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Canadiens agree to terms on a 2-year contract with forward Joel Armia (AAV of $2.6 million). DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/4mYMdcRy4j#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 11, 2019

Canadiens Re-sign Joel Armia

Armia was acquired by the Canadiens last off-season in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets. The Canadiens acquired Armia, as well as Steve Mason, a seventh-round pick in 2019 and a fourth-round pick in 2020. In exchange, the Canadiens sent prospect Simon Bourque to Winnipeg.

In 57 games with the Canadiens this season, Armia scored 13 goals and added 10 assists for 23 points.

Over his career, Armia has scored 39 goals and 42 assists for 81 points in 237 games.

Armia was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the first-round, 16th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

What This Means for the Future

Armia was a key part of the Canadiens forward group last season. He played on both special teams and provided depth scoring for the Canadiens. Armia set a new career high in goals last season, beating his old personal best by one in 22 possesses games. He also served as a mentor to youngster Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who called Joel Armia his idol before the season started.

Armia possesses a great set of hands and has a high hockey IQ. He fills the lanes nicely and has a strong and accurate wrist shot. Armia also has great size, and uses this to win board battles and separate himself from his opponents.

Signing Armia is a very important but underrated move by the Canadiens. He brings versatility to the Canadiens lineup as he is able to move up and down the lineup as needed. Armia plays a strong defensive game and can be relied on in a shutdown role. However, he also brings a scoring punch. This versatility makes him a swiss-army knife for the Canadiens and will make him a key part of the Canadiens roster as they try to get back into Stanley Cup contention.

