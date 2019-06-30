MONTREAL, QC – FEBRUARY 04: Montreal Canadiens Left Wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) tracks the puck during the Ottawa Senators versus the Montreal Canadiens game on February 4, 2018, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to trade forward Nicolas Deslauriers to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Canadiens have acquired Anaheim’s 4th round pick in 2020, in return for forward Nicolas Deslauriers. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/QP7dSGmq4C#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 30, 2019

Key Players

In Deslauriers, the Ducks get a heavy-hitting forward that can by a good checking line player. Last season, he scored two goals and three assists for five points in 48 games, adding 22 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 50.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -3.8. Those totals are down compared to last season, where he scored 10 goals, four assists for 14 points in 58 games during the 2017-18 season.

The LaSalle, Quebec native has played for the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens in his six-year NHL career. In that time, he has 24 goals and 25 assists for 49 career points in 317 career games. The Los Angeles Kings originally drafted Deslauriers in the third round, 84th overall of the 2009 NHL Draft.

In 106 games with the Canadiens over the last two seasons, Deslauriers amassed 12 goals and 19 points. He also dished out 373 hits.

What This Means for the Future

The Habs clear out some cap space by dealing Deslauriers to the Ducks. He was making $950,000 a season after signing a two-year contract last off-season. Montreal is going to try and make some moves to land a big-name free agent like a Matt Duchene. It may be a small amount of money, but every dollar counts in courting free agents.

Anaheim gets a cheap depth player that likes to throw his body around and can hit. The Ducks look to bring in new players and turn over their roster under new head coach Dallas Eakins. He’ll likely be a bottom-six forward for Anaheim this season.

