GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 20: Mike Reilly #28 of the Montreal Canadiens in action during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on December 20, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Canadiens defeated the Coyotes 2-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed free agent defenceman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract worth $3 million, or $1.5 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms with defenseman Mike Reilly on a two-year contract. DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/hG6fZz6Au3 #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 26, 2019

Over his four-year NHL career, Reilly has played for the Minnesota Wild and Montreal Canadiens. He has put up seven goals and 30 assists for 37 career points in 160 career games. He was originally drafted in the fourth round, 98th overall of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Last season he scored three goals and eight assists for 11 points. He also added 16 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 54.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +1.3.

What This Means for the Future of Mike Reilly

Reilly was acquired by the Habs in February 2018 in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2018 Draft. The Minnesota Wild ended up taking Matvei Guskov with the 149th overall pick in the Draft in 2018. The two-year deal is perfect as the Habs are still waiting on a few guys like Josh Brook to develop. Reilly is a puck-moving defenceman and has seen time on the Habs second and third pairing. However, due to the Habs having a lot of defencemen last year Reilly was a healthy scratch for a handful of games.

In the time that Reilly has been a Hab, he has appeared in 84 games totaling four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. For next season you can expect Reilly to see a little bit more time in the line-up seeing that it’s unlikely that Jordie Benn will be on the team next season. He could also be a very valuable asset on the powerplay for the Habs next season. It will be interesting to see how much of an asset Reilly is next season on the Habs blueline.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Mike Reilly Re-Signs With The Montreal Canadiens