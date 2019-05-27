LAVAL, CANADA – APRIL 03: Xavier Ouellet #43 of the Laval Rocket skates up the ice in control of the puck against the Cleveland Monsters at Place Bell on April 3, 2019 in Laval, Quebec. (Photo by Stephane Dube /Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed free agent defenceman Xavier Ouellet to a one-year, two-way contract. Ouellet will make $700,000 in the NHL, and $300,000 in the AHL with $400,000 guaranteed. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

Ouellet spent the first five years of his career with the Detroit Red Wings before joining the Habs last season. He has put up five goals and 21 assists for 26 career points in 160 career games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 48th overall of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Red Wings.

Ouellet began last season with the Habs recording three assists in 19 games. He also added 13 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.8 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +2.5.

The majority of his playing time came in Laval where he had seven goals and 21 assists for 28 points. He also added 20 minutes in penalties while down in Laval. Ouellet became the captain of the Rocket for the stretch run, following the Habs trade of Byron Froese.

Xavier Ouellet To Spent Majority of Next Season In Laval

The two-way deal means that Ouellet will likely spend most of next season back in Laval. He was expected to be a depth defenceman for Montreal when he originally signed with them last July. Ouellet will likely only be recalled if the Habs are in need of an extra defenceman next year if injuries start to pile up on the blue-line.

The biggest reason Ouellet spent most of the year in the AHL was because of how well Brett Kulak played once he was acquired by Montreal from the Calgary Flames. Kulak was easily one of the best defencemen for Montreal last season and saw some time up on the top unit. He had six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 57 games. He also added 31 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 56.3 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +2.2. Kulak recently signed a three-year deal with the Canadiens.

