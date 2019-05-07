BROSSARD, QC – JUNE 30: Montreal Canadiens Prospect Defenseman Otto Leskinen (94) skates during the Montreal Canadiens Development Camp on June 30, 2018, at Bell Sports Complex in Brossard, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have signed undrafted free agent defenceman Otto Leskinen to a two-year, entry-level contract worth $1.85 million, or $925,000 per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

The Montreal Canadiens have signed undrafted free agent defenceman Otto Leskinen to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Leskinen played 178 career games with KalPa Kuopio of the Finnish SM-Liiga since making his professional debut in 2015-16. The Pieksämäki, Finland native has recorded totals of 55 points (11 goals, 44 assists) and 66 penalty minutes. He added a goal and an assist for two points in 20 career playoff games.

He had eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points in 57 games during the 2018-19 season. The 22-year-old defender was tied for second on the team in points and fourth in points. Leskinen also had 34 penalty minutes. Those numbers were career-bests for him. He had the most points of any blue liner on the squad.

The Finn was part of the Canadiens development camp in June of 2018. He was signed as an undrafted free agent. Montreal should be familiar with him from that experience.

What This Means for the Future

Leskinen is a left-handed shot and that is something the club has needed in the last few seasons. He’ll also add some depth to the organization and may start off with the Laval Rocket in the AHL.

He probably won’t be NHL-ready as of yet, but he’s a wild card and does have some upside. The Finnish defenceman played on the top pair with his team and has been described as a smooth skater that can move the puck. He’s also seen time on the power play, which is where he collected 17 of his 31 points.

He’ll need a couple of seasons to develop his defensive game as he rarely played on the penalty kill with KalPa. Working on his defence will help him get onto the Canadiens’ roster in the next couple of seasons.

