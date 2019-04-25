MONTREAL, QC – MARCH 16: Nate Thompson #21 of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on March 16, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have signed center Nate Thompson to a one-year deal worth $1 million. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

Nate Thompson Staying In Montreal

Over his 12-year NHL career, Thompson has played for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens. He has put up 58 goals and 83 assists for 141 career points in 697 career games. He was originally drafted in the sixth round, 183rd overall of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Bruins.

Last season he scored five goals and eight assists for 13 points. He also added 17 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 45.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -5.7 percent.

Thompson and a 2019 fifth-round pick were sent to the Habs back in February. In return, the Kings received for a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft. In 25 games with Montreal, Thompson had a goal and five assists.

What This Means for Montreal and Thompson Moving Forward

Thompson is a solid depth guy who brings some size to the Habs bottom six. They have had trouble trying to find a solid third and fourth line that works for them. Thompson showed the Habs that he fits what they want on the bottom six in his 25 games with the club last season.

One of the places Thompson will really help the Habs is in the face-off circle. In his career, Thompson has won close to 53 percent of his face-offs. Montreal, as a team last year, won less than half of their draws. Expect Thompson to give the Habs third line a solid boost on the bottom six next season.

Main Image Credit:

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Montreal Canadiens Sign Nate Thompson