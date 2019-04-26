UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – MARCH 14: Jordan Weal #43 of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on March 14, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. The Islanders defeated the Canadiens 2-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed winger Jordan Weal to a 2-year contract. The contract is worth $2.8 million, or $ 1.4 million per season.

Over his four-year career, Jordan Weal has bounced around the league. He has played with the Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, and Montreal Canadiens. Also, he has put up 24 goals and 30 assists for 54 career points in 169 career games. He was originally drafted in the third round 70th overall of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Kings. However, Jordan Weal only played 10 games with the Kings.

Last season he scored eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points. He also added 18 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.9 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +3.4 percent. Jordan Weal is a solid depth guy who can add stability to the Habs bottom six for the next two years.

What This Means for the Future

Last season Weal played for three different teams ending the season in Montreal after being acquired in the trade for Michael Chaput. He finished off the year strong with Montreal putting up four goals and six assists for 10 points in 16 games. He gave the Habs a boost on the powerplay which had been one of Montreal’s biggest issues last season.

Weal is a speedy forward who would be a good fit on the bottom six of his new team. In each of the three years he has played he has finished off the season with eight goals. The 27-year-old forward could be a strong asset for the Habs in the faceoff circle as he has won over 53 percent of his draws in his career. Look for Weal to try and find some consistency with the Habs next year as he looks to play for the same team all year. Playing in three different organizations isn’t always easy but Weal made the most of it and has been rewarded with a hard-earned two-year deal.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Jordan Weal Signs With the Montreal Canadiens