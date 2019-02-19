TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a save during the NHL Hockey match between the Lightning and Canadiens on February 16, 2019 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

On this week’s episode of the pod, the guys are not at 100%. Connor is powering through a cold to get the pod out to all of you. Connor and Johannes then discuss the Habs bad week. The Canadiens lost three in a row in unspectacular fashion. The guys talk about how this impacts the Habs playoff chances.

Next, the guys talk all things trade. The trade deadline is under a week away and the Habs need to add more to their roster. If all the Habs do is add fourth liners, the guys will not be happy.

All this and the Habs special teams issues, Johannes’ hockey adventures, winners and losers and much much more!

TUNE IN!

Thanks for listening. Be sure to contact us at @LWOS_Habs. We love hearing your views, reviews, and suggestions.

Thanks to Ethan Meixsell, Topher Mohr and Alex Elena, and Silent Partner for their musical contributions to the Last Word on Habs Pod.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor of the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.

