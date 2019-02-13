MONTREAL, QC – FEBRUARY 09: Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens takes down Zach Hyman #11 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on February 9, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

This week on the last word on habs pod, the guys talk about the Habs impressive week. The Habs had convincing wins over Anaheim and Winnipeg along with a hard-fought overtime loss to the Leafs. Their strong play has convinced Johannes of something Connor was aware of last week. The Habs are a playoff team.

While it was a good week for the Habs, Connor is still frustrated by the Habs inability to produce on the power play. As games get tighter, the Habs are going to need to take advantage of power play opportunities.

The guys discuss the Habs “big” trade with the Flyers. The move was a Bergevin special, adding depth, to the roster. Connor and Johannes agree that this can’t be the only move the Habs make before the trade deadline.

All this and the Habs crazy schedule, potential Habs trade targets, winners and losers and much much more!

TUNE IN!

Thanks for listening. Be sure to contact us at @LWOS_Habs. We love hearing your views, reviews, and suggestions.

Thanks to Ethan Meixsell, Topher Mohr and Alex Elena, and Silent Partner for their musical contributions to the Last Word on Habs Pod.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor of the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.

