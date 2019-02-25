TORONTO, ON – FEBRUARY 23: Shea Weber #6 of the Montreal Canadiens battles against Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on February 23, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Canadiens 6-3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

On this week’s episode, the Montreal Canadiens are at the trade deadline. So far the Habs have added some small pieces, Connor and Johannes thing it might be time to add more. Before we get to that, however, the guys talk about the Habs week. It started out well enough with the Habs responding after losing four in a row. The week ended on a sour note, however. The Habs blew a 3-0 lead against the Leafs. Definitely took the shine off the week for Connor and Johannes.

Then the guys dive into what the Habs should do at the deadline. With some big names already on the move, the Habs need to act quickly if they want in on anyone of significance. That is if they are interested. Connor thinks Marc Bergevin needs to take a big swing. Johannes is on board but sorting out who is the issue.

All this and do people overvalue prospects and picks, winners and losers, the Habs “window” and much much more.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor of the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.

