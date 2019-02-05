MONTREAL, QC – FEBRUARY 03: Jesperi Kotkaniemi #15 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates a third period goal with teammate Tomas Tatar #90 against the Edmonton Oilers during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on February 3, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

The guys are back. After their own personal bye week and all-star break, Connor and Johannes are back on the mics. The Habs were also back on the ice after what felt like a month without them.

The guys look at how the Habs entered into their break and how they looked coming out of it. The Habs are currently sitting in third place in the Atlantic. They are in a position battle with rivals Toronto and Boston. It should make for a fun final stretch of the season. Connor feels that the Habs have solidified themselves as a playoff team. Johannes wants to see more. He always wants more!

With the Habs tightening their grip on a playoff spot, the guys then discuss what the Habs might do at the deadline. Both agree the Habs are likely out on any of the top end players, as the cost would be too high. They also agree that the Habs are not likely to pull off a hockey trade. The guys also agree that the Habs should not look to add size at the deadline as they did in 2016-17.

All this and Johannes’ ski trip, Connor’s health, winners and losers and the guys pick the Super Bowl and much much more!

