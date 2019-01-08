MONTREAL, QC – DECEMBER 15: Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) celebrates his goal with his teammate at the bench during the Ottawa Senators versus the Montreal Canadiens game on December 15, 2018, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens announced that defenseman Shea Weber will travel with the team after taking a shot to the face in yesterday’s game. Coach Claude Julien has stated that he expects Weber to be in the lineup tonight.

Shea Weber takes a puck to the face, is mildly inconvenienced by it. pic.twitter.com/ZbsUrYvm1x — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 8, 2019

Shea Weber will be making the road trip according to Claude Julien. The coach assumes that Weber will play but can’t guarantee it.#Habs #GoHabsGo @RocketSports @HabsConnection — All Habs (Canadiens) (@AllHabs) January 8, 2019

Weber took a shot of his face from Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund during the first period of Monday’s game. He remained in the game for the rest of the period but didn’t return for the rest of the game. Weber did travel with the team to Detroit for tomorrow’s game vs the Detroit Red Wings.

So far this season, Weber has scored six goals and six assists for 12 points to go along with 10 minutes in penalties in 19 games. His possession numbers were 55.7 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -2.1.

Over his 14-year NHL career, Weber has been a part of the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens. He has 195 goals and 318 assists for 513 career points in 885 career games. He was originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in the second round, 49th overall in the 2003 NHL draft.

What This Means for the Future

Weber is the main man on the Habs blueline and has been an essential part of the Habs powerplay during his years in Montreal. He has a huge shot from the point along with a huge physical presence on the defensive end for the Habs. The Habs are 11-7 since Weber returned to the line-up.

If Weber is unable to play tonight expect Jeff Petry to join Victor Mete on the top pairing. Karl Alzner will slot into the line-up as the Habs sixth defenseman. Petry was on the top pairing earlier this year when Weber was out of the line-up.

