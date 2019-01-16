BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 14: Paul Byron #41 of the Montreal Canadiens looks or a shot on goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at TD Garden on January 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Montreal Canadiens winger Paul Byron has been suspended for three games. This is his first career suspension

Montreal’s Paul Byron has been suspended for three games for charging Florida’s MacKenzie Weegar. https://t.co/WYC4pDQIyN — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 16, 2019

Byron’s three-game suspension is due to an incident where he was involved with Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. Byron delivered a high hit to Weegar early in the second period of Wednesday’s game. Weegar didn’t return to the game and Byron was assessed a minor penalty for charging on the play.

Paul Byron called for charging on MacKenzie Weegar. Weegar to the locker room, Montreal’s penalty comes to a close. #FlaPanthers pic.twitter.com/bFVObGXLTW — The Rat Trick (@FanSidedTheRat) January 16, 2019

So far this season, he scored 10 goals and eight assists for 18 points. He also added six minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 52.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.9 percent.

Over his 9-year NHL career, Byron has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, and Montreal Canadiens. He has put up 80 goals and 82 assists for 162 career points in 397 career games. He was drafted in the sixth round, 179th overall of the 2007 NHL draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

What This Means for the Future

In the midst of a three-game winning streak losing Byron is a huge blow to the Habs. Byron brings speed to the third line of the Habs and is essential on the PK unit. His speed allows him to beat players on the rush and get on the breakaway. Byron has shuffled between lines this season playing all over the lineup and most recently has been playing on the third line.

Charles Hudon will most likely draw into the lineup for the Habs while Byron serves his suspension. Hudon has not played since January 8th of this season. It has been rumored that Hudon is looking to get out of Montreal due to a lack of playing time.

