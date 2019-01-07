MONTREAL, QC – SEPTEMBER 21: Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) during the third period of the NHL preseason game between the New Jersey Devils and the Montreal Canadiens on September 21, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that goalie Carey Price will skip the All-Star Game. Price and the club came to the decision after discussing his health with the medical team.

He will be suspended for the game after the All-Star break per league regulations. Players who skip the All-Star Game are barred from the next game after the break. Washington Capitals forward and Metropolitan Division captain Alex Ovechkin is also skipping the event set for Jan. 25-26 in San Jose, Calif.

Carey Price will not be participating in the 2019 NHL All-Star Game. DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/2StuVoWpGB#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 7, 2019

The Anaheim Lake, British Columbia native is 16-11-4 in 32 games this season. He has a 2.76 Goals Against Average and .908 save percentage. Price has also collected a pair of shutouts in 2018-19.

He’s only played for the Montreal Canadiens in his 12-year NHL career. The former Team Canada goalie has a career record of 302-212-66 in 590 game. Price has a 2.48 GAA and a .918 save percentage. He also has 42 career shutouts. Montreal drafted Price in the first round, fifth overall of the 2005 NHL draft.

“We took the time to discuss the situation with Carey and the medical group earlier today, and we all agreed that the best decision for him would be to rest and recuperate during the upcoming All-Star Break. Carey has had a nagging injury for some time, and we want to make sure to have him healthy and rested for the second half of the season. Carey is honored to once again have been named to the NHL All-Star Game, and he is on board with the Club’s decision,” said Canadiens general manager, Marc Bergevin, in a statement.

Price is a five-time All-Star and recorded his milestone 300th career victory on Dec. 20 against the Arizona Coyotes.

No replacement goalie has been announced for the Atlantic Division. Detroit Red Wings netminder Jimmy Howard is the only goalie on the roster right now. Montreal also has no on-ice representative now.

It stinks not to see one of the best goalies in the league play at the All-Star Game. However, the Habs are concerned about his health.

Montreal sits one point behind the Buffalo Sabres for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Canadiens need Price for the stretch drive and he can steal a few games. Price is looking to get Montreal back to the post-season after missing the playoffs last season.

