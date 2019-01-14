MONTREAL, QC – JANUARY 12: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete (53), Jonathan Drouin (92) and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie (4) compete for position in front of Colorado Avalanche goaltender Semyon Varlamov (1) during the first period of the NHL game between the Colorado Avalanches and the Montreal Canadiens on January 12, 2019, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

On this episode of the Last word on Habs pod, out hosts discuss a disappointing week for the Habs. While going 2-2 in a busy week with some travel, Johannes and Connor agree, the Habs should have done better. Their task gets no easier with another four games this week against much stronger opponents.

The guys discuss what the Habs should do heading towards the trade deadline. Johannes thinks (and hopes) that Marc Bergevin will pull off a big move to help the team. Connor has a more pragmatic approach to the deadline, thinking the off-season is where the Habs might make their move. Still, with the team on the bubble, they can’t stand pat.

The Canadiens power play is last in the NHL and it has been an issue for several years. What do the Canadiens need to do to correct it? Knowing full well the Canadiens listen to the pod, the guys offer up their suggestions for what needs to be done.

All this and winners and losers, the family’s being sick, family ski trips and much much more!

**Programming note, The guys will not be recording next weekend as Johannes is away. Look for another pod after the All-Star Break. **

