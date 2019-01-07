MONTREAL, QC – JANUARY 03: Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) congratulates Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) after the third period of the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens on January 03, 2019, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the first episode of 2019, the boys dive into all things Montreal Canadiens. The Habs never-say-die attitude has persisted so far this season. It showed up again in their last few games coming back, battling hard and winning big games.

Despite their Goonies-esque compete level, the Habs find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture for the first time this season. While there is still a lot of time left to go, the Habs appear to be in a dogfight to get into the dance. Do they have enough to get in? Needless to say, the Habs difficult schedule over the next 13 days will go a long way in determining where this team stands.

The guys also discuss all things World Juniors. The disappointment of Canada, to the joy of Finland, the frustration of Russia and the utter lunacy of some hockey fans. With Canada’s failure to medal in the tournament, should there be a need to re-evaluate how Canada is developing players?

All this and Carey Price returns to the nets, an uneventful return of PK, new jobs, eight-year-old birthdays and much more.

