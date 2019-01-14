SAN JOSE, CA – OCTOBER 12: Josh Gorges #4 of the Buffalo Sabres looks on during a NHL game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 12, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

Veteran defenseman Josh Gorges officially announced his retirement after 13-NHL seasons this morning. He became an unrestricted free agent on July 1st of this year after his contract with the Buffalo Sabres ran out. Gorges released a statement through the NHLPA.

Josh Gorges has announced his retirement from hockey today following 13 NHL seasons. Full release and a prepared statement from @jgorges26 available here: https://t.co/Dh9JysIZs6 pic.twitter.com/LyLvMDvjfB — NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 14, 2019

Gorges was a rugged defenseman that provided solid defensive depth and leadership throughout his NHL career.

The writing was on the wall as his career wound down. A frequent healthy scratch for Buffalo last season, he put up only two assists in 34 games played. His possession numbers were not much better at 44.1 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.1. Those totals are worse compared to the 2016-17 season, where he scored one goal, five assists for six points. Over his 13-year NHL career Gorges played for the San Jose Sharks, Montreal Canadiens and the Sabres. He put up 17 goals and 107 assists for 124 career points in 783 career NHL games. Gorges added nine assists in 68 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Gorges was undrafted and signed as a free agent by San Jose in 2002. He was traded to the Canadiens in 2007. In 2014 Montreal traded him to the Sabres.

Gorges time in Buffalo didn’t go as expected. He moved from a strong Canadiens club with hopes of bringing Buffalo back to the playoffs. With no playoff appearances in his time and his contract expiring, general manager Jason Botterill opted not to bring back the veteran.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Former Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres Defender Josh Gorges Retires