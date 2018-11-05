MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 03: Montreal Canadiens right wing Andrew Shaw (65) and left wing Nicolas Deslauriers (20) rush on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) net during the third period of the NHL game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens on November 3, 2018, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

This week on the Last Word on Habs Pod, Connor and Johannes again dive into their respective weather situations. Moving to hockey, the Habs had a down week. Despite their exciting win over Washington, the Habs dropped two of three. Connor thinks that the Habs are looking to model themselves after Tampa Bay and got a dose of reality in terms of how far away they are from that. Johannes celebrates the Habs energy level in games but laments their execution.

Steaming off of Johannes’ issue with the Canadiens execution, the boys discuss the failings on the power play. Is there someone sitting out that could help it? Hint: Probably. With Nikita Scherbak sent for a conditioning assignment in Laval, are his days with the Habs numbered?

All this and penalty shot reform, marriage, winners and losers, next week’s picks and much, much more.

TUNE IN!!

Thanks for listening. Be sure to contact us at @LWOS_Habs. We love hearing your views, reviews, and suggestions.

Thanks to Ethan Meixsell, Topher Mohr and Alex Elena, and Silent Partner for their musical contributions to the Last Word on Habs Pod.

The Last Word on Habs Podcast is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the Montreal Canadiens team managers Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs, news, notes, arguments, and aspirations. It features guests from the Last Word on Sports community.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor of the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Last Word on Habs Pod: Montreal Canadiens Are Not There Yet