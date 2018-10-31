MONTREAL, QC – DECEMBER 12: Paul Byron #41 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the NHL game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on December 12, 2016 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron left tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars with a lower-body injury. He left the bench and went down the tunnel to the team’s dressing room in the second period of the 4-1 loss and did not return.

Paul Byron ne sera pas de retour ce soir (blessé au bas du corps). Paul Byron will not return tonight (lower body injury).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2018

Byron left the ice in the second period after he made an awkward move. Byron didn’t return to the game. Charles Hudon took Byron’s spot on the third line with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia.

So far this season Byron has scored four goals and three assists for seven points in seven games. His possession numbers are 48.7 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of -3.0.

Over the course of his nine-year career, Byron has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, and Montreal Canadiens. Byron has scored 74 goals and 77 assists for 151 points in 373 career NHL games. He was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Sabres. Byron signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension in September. His new deal will kick in next season.

The Habs lose a giant piece to their team in Byron. Byron is a huge piece to the Montreal offence as he brings speed and always finds a way to get breakaways. He’s been a vital part of the penalty kill in Montreal. Byron has been one of the best waiver pickups in NHL history. 57 of his 74 goals have come in a Canadiens uniform. He was named one of the alternate captains to Shea Weber. In Byron’s absence, expect Andrew Shaw to draw back into the lineup. Shaw has been a healthy scratch in the Canadiens last two games.

The Canadiens also announced that forward Nikita Scherbak has been assigned to the AHL Laval Rocket on a conditioning stint. Scherbak has yet to play this year and has been waiting for his opportunity. He will continue to count on the Habs roster even while in Laval.

