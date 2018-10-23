OTTAWA, ON – SEPTEMBER 29: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Karl Alzner (27) skates with the puck during second period National Hockey League preseason action between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators on September 29, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

In this episode, Connor and Johannes look back at a productive week for the Canadiens. Still, are there some troubling signs creeping into the Habs game? Never the less, the Habs are playing exciting hockey, even if it’s only seven games into the season.

Our hosts then discuss the issue of the Habs defence. Notably, Johannes goes in on how some of the Habs defencemen are ill-suited to the up-tempo brand of hockey the Canadiens are employing. The conversation then shifts to the pending issue the Habs have with their roster. After losing Jacob de La Rose on waivers, can the Habs risk losing another player for nothing? With David Schlemko and Shea Weber coming back, the Habs have too many healthy, NHL bodies. Johannes wants to make a trade, but Connor doesn’t know how realistic that is.

All this and winners and losers for the week, weather talk, what’s wrong with the Habs power-play and more.

