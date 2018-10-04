TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 3: Jesperi Kotkaniemi #15 of the Montreal Canadiens skates in his first NHL game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Place on October 3, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

After a few months recovering from a long season, our intrepid hosts return to the mic to wax poetic about the Montreal Canadiens. In this episode, Connor and Johannes recap the Habs off-season. They discuss the draft, free agency and the Galchenyuk, Pacioretty and Armia trades.

Then they turn their focus to how different the Habs looked this pre-season compared to last year. Is there anything to draw from a strong pre-season, who knows! Third overall pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi has earned a spot with the Habs to start the season. Should he stay there? Is there a wrong move with the young Fin? Last but not least, our hosts predict how the Habs will do this season.

All this and find out which one of our hosts nearly walked away from the pod after suffering through the 2017-18 season. Also, find out which one of our hosts will be covering the Laval Rocket this year as well.

TUNE IN!!

Thanks to Ethan Meixsell, Topher Mohr and Alex Elena, and Silent Partner for their musical contributions to the Last Word on Habs Pod.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor of the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.



