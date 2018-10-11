PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 06: Montreal Canadiens Right Wing Joel Armia (40) celebrates his shorthanded goal with Montreal Canadiens Winger Paul Byron (41) during the second period in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Montreal Canadiens on October 6, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

For the second episode of the season, our hosts examine the Canadiens promising start. The Habs have looked exciting and fast through tow games, but is their style of play sustainable for 82 games?

Johannes and Connor give their winners and loser for the week. Both hosts have the same loser and Connor cheats for his first ever winner.

The Karl Alzner situation is then discussed. Connor and Johannes both agree the Alzner has not played well enough to earn a roster spot, despite his salary. Johannes has a gut feeling that Alzner might draw in for the Habs home opener, while Connor really doesn’t think so.

Habs rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi has looked pretty good to start the season. Will he play past nine games? Spoilers: YES. Will he with the Habs all season though?

Habs home opener is on Thursday against the Kings, can the Habs keep up their strong play? Only one way to find out!

All this and Canadian Thanksgiving wishes, American Supreme Court lament and Connor discusses who he will be keeping an eye on in Laval.

TUNE IN!!!

Thanks for listening. Be sure to contact us at @LWOS_Habs. We love hearing your views, reviews, and suggestions.

Thanks to Ethan Meixsell, Topher Mohr and Alex Elena, and Silent Partner for their musical contributions to the Last Word on Habs Pod.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor of the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.

