The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

In this week’s episode, Connor and Johannes discuss the Habs week. From those games, they debate who is the better prognosticator. They congratulate Carey Price on becoming second in wins by a Habs goaltender, passing Patrick Roy.

The guys also discuss a troubling trend in the Habs style. Still, Johannes states that the Habs may have found an antidote to this trend during the Bruins game. Connor mentions how refreshing it is to see a coach that is adapting tactics during the game.

Then the guys get into a bit of an anthropological discussion about how societies develop hockey players. Picking up on something said during the NESN broadcast (!), Johannes posets players developed in Sweden and Finland are better prepared to make the jump to the NHL.

Picking up on trade talk from last week, Johannes brings a trade proposal to the table for Connor to consider, involving Karl Alzner.

All this and snow talk, winners and losers, a one-word answer on if the Habs hot start is sustainable and much more.

