MONTREAL, QC – OCTOBER 13: Jonathan Drouin #92 of the Montreal Canadiens scores on a breakaway in a shootout against goaltender Casey DeSmith #1 of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on October 13, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

On this weeks episode, our hosts discuss the Canadiens home opener. How did the pre-game ceremonies stack up to other home openers? Was it necessary to also include a tribute to the 1993 Habs?

Connor and Johannes then discuss the actual hockey. The home opener looked like an all too familiar scene for Johannes, while Connor saw some reason for optimism. Both hosts agreed that Saturday night’s win against Pittsburgh was an entertaining watch. The real question was why did Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby look so disinterested during their shootout attempts? Johannes examines this especially, drawing from his extensive beer league experience.

After discussing their winners and losers this week (Connor doesn’t cheat this week!), Connor and Johannes talk about the Habs pending roster issues. They have too many bodies and not enough roster spots.

All this and the Habs power play issues, who will play with Shea Weber and why Connor is so upset with the Laval Rocket and more.

TUNE IN!!

Thanks for listening. Be sure to contact us at @LWOS_Habs. We love hearing your views, reviews, and suggestions.

Thanks to Ethan Meixsell, Topher Mohr and Alex Elena, and Silent Partner for their musical contributions to the Last Word on Habs Pod.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor of the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.

