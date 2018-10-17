MONTREAL, QC – JANUARY 07: Jacob de la Rose #25 of the Montreal Canadiens stretches during the warm-up prior to the NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre on January 7, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have claimed centre Jacob de La Rose off of waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Detroit has claimed Jacob De La Rose off waivers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 17, 2018

De La Rose has spent his first four years with the Montreal Canadiens after being drafted in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. During those four years, he bounced between Montreal and the AHL. When he was up in the NHL he saw time on the bottom six filling in when other players were injured. In 119 games he has managed to score eight goals and 11 assists for 19 career points. In 12 games during the 2014-15 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he failed to record a point.

De La Rose has yet to play this season due to an irregular heartbeat. He had four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 55 games last season. He also added 29 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.8 percent Corsi-for with a relative Corsi of -2.4.

Montreal had a full roster of forwards, which basically forced him out of Montreal. De La Rose signed a two-year, $1.8 million dollar deal in July with the Canadiens.

Jacob de La Rose will bring youth to the Detroit Red Wings who are looking for more depth at forward. At just 23 years old de LA Rose still has potential to grow into a full-time NHLer, though he will likely never be a scorer. Size is another benefit that de La Rose has, as he is 6-foot-3. Last year, he delivered 127 hits in 55 games. On his new team expect de La Rose to be a regular on the third or fourth line.

