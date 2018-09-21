MONTREAL, QC – SEPTEMBER 19: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Josh Brook (76) skates with the puck during the third period of the NHL preseason game between the New Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens on September 19, 2018, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Joel Teasdale and defencemen Josh Brook to three-year Entry-Level Contracts. Both players are entry-level slide candidates and would begin in the 2019-20 season unless they play in more than nine NHL games this season.

Teasdale has spent the last three years with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. He has scored 61 goals and 78 assists for 139 points in 103 QMJHL games. He scored a career-high 32 goals last season. Attending training camp on a free agent amateur try-out, Teasdale would have re-entered the 2019 NHL Draft if not signed to a deal before the end of camp by the Canadiens. He was the only undrafted player invited to Canada’s World Junior Summer Showcase Camp.

Brook has spent the last three years in the WHL with the Moose Jaw Warriors. He has scored 15 goals and 67 assists for 82 points in 144 games. Brook was drafted in the second round, 56th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. He was also invited to the World Junior Summer Showcase Camp but missed it due to injury. Brook’s coach in Moose Jaw, Tim Hunter, is Team Canada’s head coach for the World Juniors in Vancouver and Victoria.

Brook is likely headed back to Moose Jaw for his final season of junior hockey. According to Last Word On Hockey’s Ben Kerr, Brook plays a strong two-way game and is capable of contributing at both ends of the ice. Brook’s full scouting report can be found here.

Teasdale is coming off a career year with the Armada where he put up 32 goals. Teasdale is a nitty-gritty player on the offensive side of the game and isn’t afraid to crash the net. He would benefit from another year in juniors. The 19-year-old played under new Habs AHL coach Joel Bouchard as part of the Armada last season.

Both Teasdale and Brook are currently attending the Canadiens training camp.

