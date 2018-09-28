QUEBEC CITY, QC – SEPTEMBER 20: Look on Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Schlemko (21) during the Washington Capitals versus the Montreal Canadiens preseason game on September 20, 2018, at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Already starting the season without Shea Weber, the Montreal Canadiens blueline has suffered another hit. Head coach Claude Julien indicated that defenseman David Schlemko injured his knee and will be out for six weeks.

David Schlemko suffered a knee injury during the Toronto game. Looking at 6-week absence. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) September 28, 2018

According to Julien, Schlemko was injured during Wednesday Night’s pre-season game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is unclear exactly when the injury occurred. Schlemko scored a goal in the game but the Canadiens fell 5-3 to the Leafs.

Last season, he scored one goal and four assists for five points in 37 games. He also added six minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.4 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -2.2.

Over his six-year NHL career, Schlemko has played for the Arizona Coyotes, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, and San Jose Sharks. He has put up 18 goals and 74 assists for 92 career points in 397 career NHL games. He originally signed with the Coyotes as an undrafted free agent. Schlemko was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in last year’s NHL Expansion Draft. The Knights quickly flipped him to the Habs for a fifth-round pick.

What this Means For the Future

This is the second straight pre-season with an unfortunate injury for Schlemko. Last year, he suffered a wrist injury at the start of training camp and his season seemed to get derailed as a result. Expected to play a role in a rebuilt Habs defence, Schlemko had a disappointing and injury-plagued year. He never seemed to find his form in Montreal. It was hoped that Schlemko could come back strong this year, and be a veteran leader for a defence with a couple of youngsters in Victor Mete and Noah Juulsen. Unfortunately, it will be several weeks before that has a chance to happen.

With the injury, it is expected that defenseman Xavier Ouellet will make the Habs roster to start the season.

