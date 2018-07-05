The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed centre Jacob de La Rose to a two-year contract worth $1.8 million, or $900,000 per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season. He will again be a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the deal.

Les Canadiens s’entendent sur les modalités d’une nouvelle entente de deux ans (valeur moyenne annuelle de 900 000 $) avec l’attaquant Jacob de la Rose. DÉTAILS -> https://t.co/Zz3ID0c2iY #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 5, 2018

De La Rose has spent his entire four-year NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens. He has scored eight goals and 11 assists for 19 career points in 119 career NHL games. De La Rose has also played 12 career playoff games but is still looking for his first post-season point. He was originally drafted in the second-round, 34th overall, by the Habs in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. De La Rose signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens in May 2014.

Last season, he scored four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 55 games played. He also added 29 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.8 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of -2.4. De La Rose is coming off a one-year $725,000 contract that he signed last June with the Canadiens.

De La Rose is one of number of young centres competing for a spot on the Montreal Canadiens roster. The Habs are hoping that one of their youngsters can step up and take the reigns as a top-six scorer at the NHL level. De la Rose spent the full season on the Habs in 2017-18, but has yet to cement himself a spot in the lineup. He found himself playing anywhere from the fourth to the second line last season.

Along with Phillip Danault, Michael McCarron, Jake Evans, and Lukas Vejdemo, the Canadiens have a number of young centres that could step up in the near future. They are going to be in a training camp battle to continue to earn ice time at the NHL level. With the Habs looking to rebound after a disastrous season, there might be quality ice-time available if de La Rose shows a bit more scoring touch.

