MONTREAL, QC – DECEMBER 10: Max Pacioretty #67 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his fourth goal of the match during the NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche at the Bell Centre on December 10, 2016 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Colorado Avalanche 10-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

According to Marc-Antoine Godin of the Athletic, Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has informed captain Max Pacioretty that he will not negotiate a new contract with the winger. The team’s priority is to trade the left winger as soon as possible.

An NHL source tells @MAGodin that the Canadiens have informed Max Pacioretty they will not negotiate a contract extension with him: https://t.co/pEbnuIo3kM — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) July 10, 2018

Pacioretty is one of the best goal scorers in the National Hockey League. From the 2011-12 season to present, he is the ninth in NHL goals. Pacioretty is second in game-winning goals over the same time period. The 29-year-old left wing is also on a very affordable contract. He has one-year remaining on his current deal at a $4.5 million average annual value or cap hit.

Pacioretty has netted at least 30 goals in each of his last five complete seasons. The only years he did not score 30 were the lockout-shortened year in 2012-13, and this past season when he was plagued by injury. He also brings his veteran experience and his leadership as captain of the Habs for the past three seasons. He has played in 38 career Stanley Cup Playoff games recording 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points. Last season, Pacioretty scored 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points in 64 games. His possession numbers are 53.0 percent Corsi, and a relative Corsi of +2.9.

Pacioretty has scored 226 goals and 222 assists for 448 points in 626 career NHL games with the Habs. He was originally drafted in the first round, 22nd overall in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft.

What this Means

The Canadiens appear to be headed towards a rebuild and re-signing a 29-year-old to a long-term contract may not be the best move. They also have a number of young wingers on the squad. Moving Pacioretty for talented young assets such as top prospects and high draft picks could help the Canadiens get a strong start on building a new team capable of contending in the NHL.

Main Photo: MONTREAL, QC – DECEMBER 10: Max Pacioretty #67 of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his fourth goal of the match during the NHL game against the Colorado Avalanche at the Bell Centre on December 10, 2016, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Colorado Avalanche 10-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Report: Montreal Canadiens Looking to Trade Max Pacioretty As Soon As Possible