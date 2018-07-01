ROCHESTER, NY – April 25: Syracuse Crunch center Matthew Peca (22) celebrates a late first period goal during an AHL game between the Syracuse Crunch and the Rochester Americans on April 25, 2018, at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. (Jerome Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have signed centre Matthew Peca to a two year, two way deal $2.6 mil, $1.3 AAV, right wing Kenny Agostino to a one-year $700,00 contract in the NHL and $275,000 in the AHL, and centre Michael Chaput two year, two way contract worth $650k the first year and 700k the next year.

The Canadiens agree to terms on a two-year contract ($1.3M AAV) with free agent forward Matthew Peca. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2018

Peca, 25, has spent his entire two-year NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has three goals and four assists for seven points in 20 career games. He was originally drafted in the seventh round, 201st overall by the Lightning in the 2011 NHL Draft.

He had 13 goals and 33 assists for 46 points in 63 games last year in the AHL with the Syracuse Crunch. He also added 18 minutes in penalties.

The Canadiens agree to terms on a two-year, two-way contract (1st year – $650k NHL & $275k AHL – guaranteed salary $325K ; 2nd year – $700k NHL & $275k – guaranteed salary $325k) with free agent forward Michael Chaput. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2018

In his four-year NHL career, he has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets and Vancouver Canucks. He had six goals and 11 assists in 135 career games. He was originally drafted in the third round, 89th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Chaput scored 17 goals and added 25 assists for 42 points in 55 games last year in Utica. He also played nine games with the Vancouver Canucks but failed to record a point.

The Canadiens agree to terms on a one-year, two-way contract ($700k NHL & $275k – guaranteed salary $350k) with free agent forward Kenny Agostino. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 1, 2018

In his four-year NHL career, Agostino has played for the Calgary Flames, St.Louis Blues, and Boston Bruins. He has two goals and four assists for six points in 22 career games. He was originally drafted in the fifth round,140th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Last season in Providence he scored 16 goals and 37 assists for 53 points in 64 games. He also added 35 minutes in penalties. He also had an assist in five games with the Bruins.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Montreal Canadiens Sign Matthew Peca, Kenny Agostino, and Michael Chaput