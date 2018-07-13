WINNIPEG, MB April 11: Winnipeg Jets forward Joel Armia (40) skates away from Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson (14) during the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Game 1 between the Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota Wild on April 11, 2018 at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg MB. (Photo by Terrence Lee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have signed right wing Joel Armia to a one-year deal worth $1.85 million. The Habs acquired Armia as part of a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 30th.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract (2018-19; $1.85M) with forward Joel Armia. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 13, 2018

Over his four-year NHL career, Armia has played for the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres. He has scored 26 goals and 32 assists for 58 career points in 180 career NHL games. Armia has added two goals in 13 career Stanley Cup Playoff Games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 16th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

Last season, he scored 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points in 79 games. He also added 22 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 51.8 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of +0.6. He also had two goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Jets went to the Western Conference Final. Armia is coming off a two year, $1.85 million dollar contract with an AAV of $925,000. He signed this deal with Winnipeg in July 2016.

Armia is in his fourth year and was just starting to find himself a solid spot in the Jets line-up last season. Last year, he mainly played on the fourth line alongside Adam Lowry and Brandon Tanev. Moving forward expect to see Armia continue to be a bottom-six forward. In his last two seasons, Armia has scored at least 10 goals. Armia is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds which present a physical presence on the ice but he isn’t known for throwing his weight around all the time. Hopefully, for the Habs Armia’s numbers continue to go up like they have been in the last few years and he can be a solid depth player for them next season.

