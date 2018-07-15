MONTREAL, QC – APRIL 12: Phillip Danault #24 of the Montreal Canadiens skates in the warmup prior to Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on April 12, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The New York Rangers defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-0. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed centre Phillip Danault to a three-year contract worth $9.25 million, or $ 3.083 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

Phillip Danault signed a 3 year extension at $3.083 AAV with the @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 15, 2018

Over his four-year NHL career, Danault has played for the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks. He has put up 25 goals and 50 assists for 75 career points in 187 games played. Danault has also added two assists in six career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Danault signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks in January 2012.

Last season he scored eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 52 games. He also added 34 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 52.7 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 3.4 percent. Danault’s best year was in 2016-2017 when he had 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points. Danault’s season was cut short when he was accidentally hit in the head by a Zdeno Chara slap shot. He suffered a concussion on the play.

Danault’s second season in Montreal was an injury-filled year. He suffered a concussion in January and suffered a neck injury in March which kept him out for the rest of the year. Danualt will look to come out strong next season and be a big part of the Canadiens re-tool for the future.

Danualt has been one of the better centres for Montreal since joining the team in 2016 in a trade with the Blackhawks. He has been one of the better face-off men for Montreal and he has also seen time on the top line. There is no question that the centre position is a big question mark for Montreal and with re-signing Danault it shows that they see potential in him for the future.

