The Montreal Canadiens have hired Luke Richardson as an assistant coach. The team made the announcement via Twitter Monday morning.

The Ottawa native boasts over 600 games of NHL and AHL coaching experience on his resume. DETAILS-> https://t.co/dyXe6KAbUz #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 9, 2018

The hire should round out the Habs coaching staff. Richardson joins fellow new assistant, Domminique Ducharme and Kirk Muller on Claude Julien‘s staff. The Ottawa native has over 600 games of coaching experience in the NHL and AHL.

Richardson joined the Ottawa Senators staff as an assistant for the 2009-10 season. He remained in the position until 2011-12 when he became the head coach of the Binghamton Senators, Ottawa’s AHL affiliate. He held the position for four seasons. Richardson spent last year with the New York Islanders.

Luke Richardson has also worked with Hockey Canada. in 2016-17 he coached Team Canada to a goal medal in the Spengler Cup.

Luke Richardson played in 1417 NHL games over 21 season’s in the NHL. Originally a first-round selection of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1987, Richardson split his time in the NHL between the Leafs, Oilers, Flyers, Blue Jackets and Senators. Known as more of shutdown defencemen, he collected 35 goals and 201 points over his career. He also tallied 2055 penalty minutes.

Richardson has represented Canada in several international tournaments including the 1987 World Junior Championships. He won gold at the 1994 IIHF World Hockey Championships and silver in 1996.

Another New Coach

Canadiens head coach confirmed that Richardson will be coaching the Habs defence. Richardson is replacing recently fired J.J. Daigneault in the role. The Richardson hire is the latest in a very busy off-season for the Canadiens. Richardson is the latest addition to the Canadiens coaching staff. He joins Ducharme with the Canadiens. While the Habs have also hired Joel Bouchard as the head coach for their AHL affiliate in Laval. The team announced last week that Alex Burrows is joining Bouchard in Laval as an assistant.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Montreal Canadiens Hire Luke Richardson As Assistant Coach