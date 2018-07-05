PHILADELPHIA, PA – FEBRUARY 02: Shea Weber #6 of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Canadiens 3-1. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that star defenceman Shea Weber underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. He will be out for five to six months.

“With Shea currently rehabilitating from his March 13, 2018, left foot surgery (with recovery scheduled to take six months), it was planned by Shea and the Canadiens’ medical staff to have a consultation with the orthopedic knee surgeon. This appointment was delayed due to the foot surgery. Following consultation with both Dr. Robert LaPrade and Dr. Robert Anderson, the orthopedic foot surgeon, it was agreed that a knee arthroscopy was needed. This procedure was performed on June 19 by Dr. LaPrade at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado. During the procedure, it was determined that the damage to his knee was more serious than previously anticipated and the situation required a more comprehensive procedure to repair a meniscal tear. It is important to mention that this procedure could not have been performed earlier due to his recovery to his previous foot surgery. As such, we expect a recovery period from this latest knee surgery to be five to six months, which will keep him out of action until mid-December 2018,” said the Club’s head physician, Dr. David Mulder.

“We were very disappointed to learn that this knee injury will extend Shea’s recovery period. Unfortunately, this is out of our control and we have to fully trust the medical group in these situations. We are confident that his recovery will go as scheduled and that Shea will return to action as soon as possible,” indicated Canadiens general manager, Marc Bergevin.

Weber’s Impact

The 32-year-old hasn’t played since December 16th. On February 16th, it was determined his season would be over entirely and he underwent foot surgery in March. Weber amassed six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 26 games last year. It’s believed he blocked a shot with his foot in the season opener. The four-time all-star tried playing through the pain for a while but eventually was removed from the lineup indefinitely. With this news, it could be a full calendar year without playing for Weber.

