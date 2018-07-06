OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 25: Ottawa Senators Left Wing Alexandre Burrows (14) takes a moment during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators on January 25, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier today, former Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators winger, Alex Burrows retired from the NHL. He didn’t spend very long away from the game. Mere moments later he was appointed to the assistant coach position with the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Alexandre Burrows quickly made a name for himself and earned a spot on the Vancouver Canucks roster in 2005. He eventually earned a spot as a mainstay first liner alongside Henrik and Daniel Sedin. Through 12 years in Vancouver, the Quebec native posted 193 goals and 191 assists for 384 total points as well as 1,066 penalty minutes.

A Canucks fan favourite he’s most known by the fanbase for his game-winning goal in overtime of Game Seven of the 2011 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It took three years to finally defeat the Chicago Blackhawks in the postseason. Vancouver went on to eventually lose the Stanley Cup Final to the Boston Bruins that year. There, he made himself known by the rest of the league for biting the finger of Bruins star Patrice Bergeron in Game 1. Finger biting became the running joke/taunt for the remainder of that series.

In a deal just prior to the Trade Deadline in 2017 Burrows was sent to Ottawa. The return was one of the Senators best prospects, centre Jonathan Dahlén. The veteran winger spent the remainder of that season and the entirety of last year with the Senators. He scored 12 goals and put up 13 helpers for a total 25 points across a 91 game span. Following the conclusion of the Senators atrocious 2017-18 season, they put him on waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract. He subsequently hung up his skates for good.

Life After Playing

Oftentimes, players take some personal time after retiring. Burrows, however, wasted no time coming back to the game of hockey. The Laval Rocket picked up the 37-year-old to join their coaching staff for the 2018-19 year. He is originally from Pincourt, Quebec which is located very close to Montreal and Laval, essentially joining his hometown organization. Burrows will look to use his recent experience at the NHL level and perseverance as an undrafted player to develop the Habs’ prospects. Players like Jake Evans and Will Bitten will have the opportunity to learn and hone their play under his guidance. Alex Burrows’ long and storied career may be over on the ice but his new career behind the bench has just begun.

