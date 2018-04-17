Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced today that the club has relieved Sylvain Lefebvre of his duties as the head coach of the club’s AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket. Lefebvre has been the coach of the Habs AHL affiliate for the last six years, including stops with the Hamilton Bulldogs, St. John’s IceCaps, and in Laval. His team’s have missed the playoffs in five of his six seasons as coach.

Lefebvre, 50, coached the Canadiens AHL affiliate for six years. Lefebvre had a 188-210-37-21 record in his time coaching in the AHL. The Rocket were 24-42-7-3, finishing dead last in the league. They lost their last 12 games of the season.

“I would like to sincerely thank Sylvain for his loyalty, his hard work and his contribution to the Montreal Canadiens’ organization over the past six seasons with Hamilton, St. John’s and Laval. Challenges are extremely demanding as a Head Coach in the AHL, and Sylvain and his group had to overcome several difficult situations over the years. The decision to remove Sylvain from his coaching duties was a difficult one because I have a lot of respect for him and I consider him to be an excellent coach. I took the time to discuss the situation with Larry Carrière, and concluded that our development team needed a new direction in the head coaching position,” said Bergevin in a team press release.

Assistant coaches Donald Dufresne, Nick Carrière and Marco Marciano are still with the team. Their status is to be determined by the new coach of the Rocket, when he is hired.

