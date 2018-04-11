The Last Word on Habs Pod is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the LWOH Montreal Canadiens team manager Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs and features guests from the Last Word on Sports community and others. Join us for smart takes, controversial opinions, and news you can use about the Montreal Canadiens.

Be sure to follow @LWOS_Habs for Habs news, commentary, and analysis.

Connor and Johannes return for the season finale of the Last Word on Habs Pod. This episode, our hosts discuss and dissect the end of season press conference held by Marc Bergevin and Geoff Molson. Johannes wonders if Molson’s more prominent role in the press conference means Bergevin is on his last life as Habs general manager. Connor thinks the Habs ‘attitude’ problem starts at the top.

Then our hosts turn to more introspective questions, such as what was it like covering the Montreal Canadiens during such a down season. Then Connor and Johannes figure out how likely a John Tavares signing in Montreal is. Johannes is optimistic (at least more so than Connor) about Tavares. What is the worst Habs team either host remembers watching? Will Max Pacioretty still be on the Canadiens come October? Can Bergevin turn it around?

All this and Johannes’ travel plans, a quick Playoff preview and much more!

Tune in!

As this is the season finale of the Last Word on Habs Pod, both Johannes and Connor would like to thank our listeners (loyal and casual) for tuning in. With the Habs out of the playoffs, the pod will be on hiatus, most likely until after the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Please be assured that The Pod will be coming back! To keep up-to-date with Connor and Johannes’ opinions and views (and when the Pod will be back) be sure to follow them on twitter (see the bottom of the article for their handles).

THANK YOU!

Last Word on Habs Pod Episode 20 Rundown

Intro (00:00 – 01:50)

Bergevin/Molson Press conference (01:50 – 28:40)

What was it like covering the Habs this year (28:40 – 34:50)

Worst Habs team (34:50 – 43:10)

Will Tavares sign in Montreal (43:10 – 51:48)

Is Max Pacioretty on the Habs next year (51:48 – 104:00)

How can Bergevin turn it around (104:00 – 119:00)

Season one Wrap-up/NHL Playoffs/West Coast viewing/Final Thoughts (119:00 – 127:27)

Thanks for listening. Be sure to contact us at @LWOS_Habs. We love hearing your views, reviews, and suggestions.

Thanks to Ethan Meixsell, Topher Mohr and Alex Elena, and Silent Partner for their musical contributions to the Last Word on Habs Pod.

The Last Word on Habs Podcast is brought to you by the Last Word on Sports Network. Co-hosted by the Montreal Canadiens team managers Connor Lapalme and Johannes Wheeldon, it is a weekly look at the Habs, news, notes, arguments, and aspirations. It features guests from the Last Word on Sports community.

Johannes Wheeldon is a father, author, college professor, and criminal justice consultant. Mostly he is a Habs fan with plenty of opinions. Contact him on twitter @justicelawdev.

Connor Lapalme is a writer and editor of the Last Word on Hockey. A passionate Hockey and Habs fans, Connor is never afraid to share his opinion. Contact him on twitter @Connor_Lapalme.

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on Last Word On Hockey: Last Word on Habs Pod: Montreal Canadiens Season Wrap-Up