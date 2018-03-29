MONTREAL, QC – DECEMBER 09: Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) sitting on the bench after being replace during the second period of the NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Montreal Canadiens on December 9, 2017, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to Pierre Lebrun, Team Canada has been informed that Montreal Canadiens Goaltender Carey Price will not be available for the World Junior Championships. The World Championships will take place between April 14th and April 20th in Denmark.

Team Canada was informed this morning that Carey Price won’t be an option for the world championships. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 29, 2018

So far this season, Price is 16-24-6 with a 3.07 GAA and a.902 SV percentage in 46 games this year. Price missed 14 games this year with a concussion.

Over his 11-year NHL career Price has played for the Montreal Canadiens. He has 286 wins and 199 losses with a career 2.46 GAA and a 9.19 SV percentage in 555 games. He was originally drafted in the first round, fifth overall of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

With the season coming to an end for the Habs, one of the biggest questions was if he would play during the World Championships. The Montreal Canadiens are obviously worried about his health knowing he has missed multiple games in the past few years. The Habs will look to protect Price and hope that he returns to his Vezina form next season.

Not having Carey Price for the World Championships is a big loss for Team Canada seeing that they don’t have many options. The lack of options leaves the door open for other teams to fo further in the tournament. For instance, during the Olympics, Canada felt the effect of having only non-NHL players, which resulted in a Bronze Medal. For the World Championships, Team Canada doesn’t have a lot of options to choose from at the NHL level seeing that Goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Braden Holtby are on playoff-bound teams. I wouldn’t rule out one of them joining Team Canada depending on how deep their NHL teams go in the playoffs.

