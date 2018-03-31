LAVAL, QC – MARCH 02: Kerby Rychel #18 of the Laval Rocket looks on prior to a face-off against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers during the AHL game at Place Bell on March 2, 2018 in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The Bridgeport Sound Tigers defeated the Laval Rocket 4-2. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

When a team is eliminated from playoff contention, one thing they can do is use the time to evaluate prospects. This has been the case for the Montreal Canadiens this season. They have already brought up Nikita Scherbak, Brett Lernout and Rinat Valiev. Montreal will be having a look at another young prospect, as the Canadiens bring up Kerby Rychel with five games left.

In a decision most fans saw coming, the Habs decided to recall Kerby Rychel early Friday evening. Rychel has been on fire for the Laval Rocket since coming over in a trade from Toronto and in 14 games, he has put up eight goals and four assists.

Rychel was one of the pieces the Habs acquired when they traded long time Hab Tomas Plekanec to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Along with Rychel, the Habs acquired Rinat Valiev as well as a second-round pick. Rychel will join the team in Pittsburgh on Saturday as they get ready to face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Looking to Leave a Lasting Impression

Rychel will be looking to impress the Habs brass and show them he is ready for a chance with the club. Rychel has the tools to be a effective NHL player. He plays a rugged style of hockey and has a good scoring touch. He will be looking to provide some much-needed offense on a team that is starving for it. In 230 AHL games, Rychel has 154 points. He also has 12 points in 37 NHL games.

Rychel is a good goal scorer and a player who can move up and down the line up as needed. On his third team in his young career, he will be looking to cease this opportunity to show the Habs he is ready for a full-time role in the NHL.

