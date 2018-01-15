NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 18: Montreal Canadiens left wing Phillip Danault (24) in action during the first period of game 4 of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers on April 18, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. (Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault was released from the hospital on Sunday. He was placed on injured reserve. Danault was hit in the head by a Zdeno Chara slap shot late in the second period of a game against the Boston Bruins. He lay mostly nearly motionless on the ice for many minutes before he was stretchered off the ice. In the hospital, Danault underwent tests to gauge brain injury and he was released to his home yesterday.

The Canadiens said via press release ”Phillip Danault was released from the hospital earlier today and is now resting at home.” Much of the hockey world, including fans, players, and organizations have taken to social media to wish him well.

Phillip Danault Update, Andrew Shaw On Injured Reserve, Logan Shaw Claimed on Waivers

The Canadiens also placed winger Andrew Shaw on injured reserve with a lower body injury and claimed former Anaheim Ducks centre, Logan Shaw off waivers today. Shaw played in 42 games for the Ducks this season. He registered two goals and six assists for eight points. The 25-year-old has 150 career NHL games under his belt. He was a third-round pick – 76th overall – by the Florida Panthers in 2011.

Just past the midway point of the season, the Canadiens are 18-20-5. The team sits in sixth place in the wild-card race. The likelihood of the Canadiens making the playoffs is very low. However, these are the latest of many injuries that have plagued the team in the 2017-18 season. The injuries seem to all but end the Canadiens playoff hopes.

New York Islanders On Tap Today

The Canadiens are set to square off against the New York Islanders today in Montreal. They have won two of their last eight games and look to improve with a win today. The Islanders are looking to build on a blowout 7-2 win against the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden earlier in the week. Puck drop is set at 7:30 pm.

